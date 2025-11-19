‘Prove everyone wrong’ - How Sacramento Republic’s Rodrigo Lopez went from sleeping in a closet and working construction to becoming the USL’s greatest player of all time

So, the options came in. He had a chance to renew with Sacramento in 2015, but he declined it on the understanding that a Mexican side would make an offer. The Chicago Fire also enquired, and an NASL team was willing to spend big. By the end, he had to choose between two Mexican clubs.

The first was Atlas, an established power, in the first division, whom most of his family had rooted for. The other was Celaya, a club with a fine history but stuck in the second tier. Atlas couldn’t promise minutes. Celaya could, and with Mexican soccer still in a promotion-relegation system, they offered the same cash and a chance to make it at the big time.

He performed well there, and a year later, two more offers came in - both from first division sides. Lopez didn’t necessarily want to leave, but the offer to play top-flight soccer immediately was hard to turn down.

Once again, he was left with a choice. Toluca and Queretaro both wanted him. The latter would have given him immediate playing time. But Toluca appealed more - mostly because of family ties.

“I remember every Sunday waking up and watching them play. My wife's dad is a Toluca fan. So I don't know, something reeled me into Toluca,” he said.

Lopez penned the deal, and had one of the best preseasons of his life. Sure, he was 30 - basically an unheard of age to debut in the Mexican top flight - but everything was clicking. There was competition for spots, but Lopez was right in the mix.

And then, in the penultimate preseason friendly in the United States, disaster struck. He felt a sharp pain in his heel and could barely walk after the match. Lopez hobbled to the plane, convinced that something was wrong. He prepared for a spell out and was already accepting the likelihood that his debut had to wait.

But then, when they landed back in Mexico, the GM and owner met him on the tarmac, and told him that he had done enough to start the season opener against his boyhood club, Chivas.

“I got goosebumps. I started getting kind of nervous, but I was like, How am I going to play if I can't even move? I couldn't walk,” he said.

He went to see the club doctor the next day and was told, definitively, not to train. Lopez needed an MRI. Playing would be a massive risk. But the assistant coach ran in and implored him to lace up. They had injuries at the position. Never mind the fact that this was also the opportunity of a lifetime.

It helped, too, that Lopez had played through pain before. As a teenager, he broke his nose during a Rondo. Back then, the assistant checked that he wasn’t bleeding and sent him back into the drill.

“I had the gauze in my nose, the whole thing, purple eye. People probably thought I was in a fight or whatever. The next day I had to be back in training,” he said.

In that spirit, Lopez just jogged around the pitch, ignoring the sharp pain in his foot.

“I put on my runners. I go out there. I'm, like, barely jogging in pain,” he recalled.

The injury got worse, day by day. He needed injections to get through a scrimmage. But he somehow managed to start the first game of the season. His whole family was there, delighted for him.

But Lopez couldn’t even pass the ball. He labored through 30 minutes and was hooked.

“I did what I could,” he admitted.

Lopez enjoyed 10 games of glory before fizzling out. In most games, he was the first sub. He knew he wasn’t anywhere close to his lofty potential. And by that time, other players had recovered. Lopez was on the bench. The dream - at least in Mexico - was over. There was one other stop, a brief cameo with Veracruz. But they were in dire financial trouble. Lopez didn’t get paid for seven months. He still hasn’t been fully compensated. The club folded in 2019.