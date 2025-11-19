Liga MX Apertura 2025 Play-In Preview: Tijuana, Juárez, Pachuca and Pumas fight for the last playoff spots

Tijuana enter the play-in as the slight favorite thanks to home-field advantage, even though both border teams had nearly identical tournaments. Xolos finished just one point above FC Juárez, and each side managed only six wins throughout the Apertura 2025. Neither arrives in great form, either: Sebastián Abreu’s squad closed the regular season with just one win in their final six matches, while Martín Varini’s side also collected only one victory over the same stretch. Both teams dipped in level down the stretch, but they still find themselves one win away from the Liguilla - though the “reward” would be facing Tigres, a team that finished more than 10 points ahead of them.

Xolos - Key to Success:

Tijuana have the stronger roster, a better attack, and a more solid defense than FC Juárez. The formula shouldn’t change at home: score first and protect your goal. If Abreu can contain Juárez’s forwards and break down their defensive block, Xolos should have a real chance to advance. That said, single-elimination games are unpredictable, and Varini won’t hesitate to take this match to penalties if necessary.

Xolos - Player to Watch: Gilberto Mora

It’s still unclear how many minutes Mora will play on Thursday, as he remains with the Mexican national team, and his physical readiness is uncertain. The expectation is that the 17-year-old midfield sensation could come off the bench in the second half, since Javier Aguirre wants to evaluate him for El Tri. Even in limited minutes, Mora could be decisive for Xolos.

FC Juárez - Key to Success:

Juárez need to disrupt Tijuana’s rhythm and keep them uncomfortable. They know they’re visiting a tough venue with artificial turf, so Varini’s team must keep a clean sheet, force Xolos to push higher up the pitch, and look to strike in transition.

FC Juárez - Player to Watch: Óscar Estupiñán

The striker finished the tournament with eight goals in just 13 games, making him Juárez’s primary scoring threat. If FC Juárez hopes to cause damage, Estupiñán will need to deliver.

GOAL Pick:

Xolos take it 2–0 and book their place as the seventh team in the Liguilla.