Ronaldo's influence on his homeland extends far beyond his record-breaking exploits on the football field, according to Castro Almeida. As the fallout from the 41-year-old's abrupt exit from the national squad continues to dominate the headlines, the government official has stepped in to remind the public of the forward's immense value to the country's global standing. The minister suggested that for a significant portion of the global population, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is the primary point of reference for the entire nation.

'Cristiano Ronaldo has an enormous impact on the projection and enhancement of the Portugal brand,' Castro Almeida told Now Canal. During his address, he even went as far as to describe the former Manchester United and Real Madrid icon as 'Portugal's best-known company.' While he was careful to note that he was 'not an expert' on the tactical friction between Ronaldo and head coach Jorge Jesus, he maintained that the country must do everything possible to retain such a powerful international figurehead.