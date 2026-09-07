'Butterflies in my stomach!' – Pio Esposito reveals emotion behind long-term Inter contract extension

Inter Milan striker Pio Esposito has signed a new long-term contract extension, keeping him at the club until 2032. The 21-year-old forward solidified his place in the first team following an exceptional breakout campaign.

Esposito joined Inter's youth academy in 2014 at the age of nine before making his senior debut at the FIFA Club World Cup in June 2025.

The extension represents a major show of faith from the Nerazzurri following Esposito's key role in winning the Serie A title and Coppa Italia double under Cristian Chivu in 2026.



