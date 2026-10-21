PETA urges Crystal Palace to 'let Phoenix spread his wings' and permanently retire live bald eagle mascot from matchday duties

Campaigners argue that existing costumed characters such as Pete the Eagle are sufficient to entertain the crowd without exposing wildlife to matchday commotion. Their letter stressed that "reclusive eagles deserve better than a stressful, booming stadium environment", warning that "bright lights, loud noises, and boisterous crowds can cause birds to become frightened, disoriented and panicked".

Criticising the use of the bird as matchday entertainment, PETA's Dr Carys Bennett said: "Bald eagles are revered as symbols of freedom, yet Phoenix is being used as little more than a prop to entertain football fans.

"Crystal Palace already has a human mascot to energise supporters, so there's no reason to drag a wild animal into a noisy, crowded stadium. PETA is urging the club to let Phoenix spread his wings and retire him from matchday duties for good."