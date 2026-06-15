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Is Pep Guardiola a threat to Thomas Tuchel? England legend Michael Owen gives two reasons why departed Man City boss won’t have his eye on Three Lions job
Guardiola out of work as Tuchel leads England at 2026 World Cup
Despite still having one year left to run on his contract at the Etihad Stadium, Guardiola has decided to walk away from the dugout after 10 trophy-laden seasons on the blue half of Manchester. He is, as one of the most passionate managers in the business, looking forward to a period of rest and relaxation.
In contrast, another man that knows all about the stresses of working in the Premier League and Bundesliga - ex-Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager Tuchel - is readying himself for the busiest of summers.
Having been charged with the task of bringing 60 years of hurt to a close for England’s men’s national team, the 52-year-old is preparing to step under the brightest of spotlights in North America. He will do so having already been awarded a contract extension through Euro 2028.
That is some show of faith from the Football Association, but results will ultimately determine whether or not said terms are honoured. If England fall well short in their latest quest for elusive major honours, then questions will inevitably be asked of the man at the helm.
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Could Guardiola be a threat to Tuchel if the Three Lions flop?
Guardiola’s name would undoubtedly be thrown into that debate, with his love of the English game being no secret, but should the Barcelona and City legend be considered a clear and present threat to Tuchel?
When that question was put to Owen, the ex-England striker - speaking in association with World Cup 2026 betting odds - told GOAL: “I think that's a bit left field, personally. One, we're not looking for a manager at the minute. We've just given our manager a new contract. I can't imagine it. And two, I don't know why, I just couldn't see why Pep would take it.
“He's been in football for years and years and years. No break. I would suggest that he's going to have a nice long break before he starts thinking of anything else.
“If England get knocked out and we're absolutely shambolic and the decision is to part ways, which would be a big surprise having just given the manager a new contract, it would be a bit of an egg on your face if you did that from the FA's point of view. But let's surmise that happened, then obviously everything's on the table. That would take a real chain of events for that to occur.”
Would ex-Man City boss Guardiola be prepared to wait for England job?
Guardiola has stated his intention to take a break, rather than rush back onto the touchline. As he prepares to become a fan again, with action being taken in from afar, could he wait for the England job to eventually open up?
Owen added on the potential of that scenario playing out: “I would think that there'd be a long wait if he is to, and I would have thought he would prefer to take on the Spain job. I don't know, but there's probably a few national teams that could interest him.
“He's just literally left Manchester City. I don't think he's leaving Manchester City to go into another job straight away. There's no chance of him being the England manager within the next two months, put it that way.”
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Tuchel under pressure to end 60 years of hurt for England
That role will be filled by Tuchel, with the 2026 World Cup running through to July 19. England are hoping to grace the final fixture of that event at MetLife Stadium on the outskirts of New York - when a global crown comes up for grabs once more.
The Three Lions are expected to be there or thereabouts when ultimate accolades are handed out, and may need to be if their manager is to keep his head from the chopping block. There is no indication that change will be considered, regardless of results, and it remains to be seen when and where a return to coaching circles will be taken in by Guardiola as he continues to bask in the warm glow emitted by 20 trophies and Treble-winning success at City.
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