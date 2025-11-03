'We know each other quite well' - Pep Guardiola lashes out at referees as Man City manager asserts he won't 'call' officials after 10 years of questionable decisions

City led that contest midway through the first half courtesy of another effort from prolific Norwegian striker Erling Haaland. Parity was restored, however, when USMNT star Adams hit the net. He did so despite the home side being of the opinion that Gianluigi Donnarumma was impeded.

The hosts' Italian goalkeeper argued that his arm had been pulled by David Brooks at a corner, preventing him from getting a fist to the ball. With Donnarumma unable to make proper contact with a delivery flighted into his penalty area, Adams was free to bundle home from five yards out.

City’s protests fell on deaf ears, with Donnarumma being booked for arguing his case. Guardiola was left riled on the touchline, as he turned to supporters and urged them to make more noise and get behind his players. The Catalan coach brought another contentious incident up afterwards, but was quick to explain why he will not be seeking an audience with Taylor and Premier League referee bosses.