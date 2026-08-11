‘People will be comparing it to Pep after 10 games’ – Enzo Maresca prepares for ‘impossible’ Manchester City challenge

Taking over from Guardiola at City is a task many would deem the most difficult in world football, but Maresca is ready to embrace the scrutiny. After Guardiola ended his trophy-laden tenure with 17 major honors, including six Premier League titles, the expectations in the blue half of Manchester remain sky-high. Maresca, speaking to the media during the club's pre-season tour in Seoul, acknowledged that his performance will be measured against the standard set by the Catalan from the very first whistle of the new campaign.

Addressing the inevitable comparisons, Maresca was candid about the pressure he faces. "After 10 games, if we have got 10 points, 20 points, 30 points. People will be comparing it to Pep after 10 games, it doesn't put pressure on me," he explained. "I have said many times while I was at Leicester or Chelsea, he is the best manager in the world over the last 15 or 20 years."