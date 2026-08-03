‘Music to my ears’ - Antoine Semenyo reveals excitement over Enzo Maresca’s tactical plan for Manchester City after Pep Guardiola exit

Semenyo has hailed Maresca's style of play after showcasing early signs of his role under the Italian. City were defeated on penalties by Inter Milan in Maresca's first game in charge in Hong Kong, but the side demonstrated the attacking intent the new boss will deploy after replacing Pep Guardiola. Semenyo played the opening 45 minutes and helping to set up Divine Mukasa's goal for City. The winger is relishing the opportunity to operate in a system that prioritizes width and individual brilliance on the flanks.

"When he got appointed, that was the first thing I thought about because when you've played Chelsea previously when he was there, his wide men were always high and quite free. So that was one of the things that excited me the most when he got appointed and it's exciting for me as a winger. I get to have one-v-one situations most of the game and I am looking forward to it," Semenyo said.

"I have had individual meetings with him on how he wants to set up, how he wants to play his wide men and just overall as a team. I think his ideas are great, quite similar to Pep, but if you watched the [Inter] game, you would have seen a couple of his ideas play out and it was good. Enzo is just [stay] out wide and when you get the ball, just create opportunities. So it is music to my ears."