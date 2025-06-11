Paul Scholes sends strong Eberechi Eze transfer message to Man Utd after Crystal Palace winger's lively display for England against Senegal

Paul Scholes sent a strong transfer message to Manchester United regarding Eberechi Eze after his lively display for England against Senegal.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below England suffered a 3-1 defeat to Senegal

Eze was a bright spark in the Three Lions' attack

Scholes wants Man Utd to bid for the Palace winger Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱