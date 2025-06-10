England player ratings vs Senegal: Kyle Walker, the football has left you! Apoplectic Thomas Tuchel loses first game as Three Lions boss as hosts completely outclassed & outfought in dreadful display

Thomas Tuchel demanded better after the drab showing against Andorra but he didn't get it, as the African nation embarrassed the Three Lions

England suffered a dismal 3-1 loss to Senegal as Thomas Tuchel tasted defeat for the time as Three Lions boss on a truly awful night for the hosts at the home of Nottingham Forest.

After an early scare that saw Nicolas Jackson force Dean Henderson into a smart save, it was that man Harry Kane, in from the start once again, who opened the scoring in the seventh minute - the Bayern Munich striker tapping home after Anthony Gordon's low shot was saved by Edouard Mendy.

It should've been 2-0 28 minutes in but Newcastle winger Gordon somehow failed to find the target as he raced into the box to try and convert Kyle Walker's delicious cross from the right - a shocking miss that would soon be punished. With Senegal growing into the game - and having already forced Henderson into five first-half saves - they grabbed a deserved equaliser shortly before half-time as a simple ball over the top caught out the Three Lions and left an unchallenged Nicolas Jackson to square for Ismaila Sarr to convert with Walker hopelessly caught napping.

One would expect Tuchel to have delivered some choice words at half-time but whatever he said didn't seem to work. Another long ball over the top completely opened up England, with Habib Diarra taking advantage as he broke in behind Myles Lewis-Skelly and found a way through Henderson and into the net.

The hosts had their chances - first Gibbs-White and then Saka being denied by a superb Mendy save - but it wasn't to be for the Three Lions, who saw a late Jude Bellingham goal ruled out by VAR for a handball by Levi Colwill and, to make matters worse, Senegal then broke up the other end and made it three courtesy of Metz winger Cheikh Sabaly.

GOAL rates England's players after a hugely frustrating evening for Tuchel and his charges at the City Ground...