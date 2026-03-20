Parma, Lautaro Valenti and the kidnapping: “They held a gun to my knee. I was afraid I’d never play again”

“Pellegrino knows we’re all behind him, so he does what he has to do to help the team. Yes, he might be missing a couple of goals, but there are others there to help him score them. But if he stays strong, he’ll do whatever he wants. Bernabè? He’stoo good. Football-wise, he’s too good. In my opinion, dribbling is like speaking for him – it’s too easy. So if he stays on his own path, he’ll achieve great things.”





On Leoni, his former teammate now at Liverpool, he added: “We speak often; I hear from him quite a bit about how things are going in general, how his recovery is going. I told him he needs to look ahead and not think about his leg; he needs to focus on recovering as soon as possible. Then, when he gets back on the pitch, he mustn’t think about his knee, because if he thinks about his knee, it’s a bit difficult to manage on the pitch. He just has to think about what’s ahead of him."