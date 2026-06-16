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Oliver Glasner's magic is working at the World Cup as Japan goalscorer credits ex-Crystal Palace boss after draw against Netherlands
A dream goal against the Netherlands
Making his 50th international appearance, Kamada emerged as the hero for his nation on Sunday when he secured an electric 2-2 draw. The 29-year-old inadvertently redirected a header past Bart Verbruggen in the 88th minute to salvage a late point. Speaking to Reuters, the midfielder reflected on his vital intervention and redemption following a challenging previous tournament in Qatar. "That was just lucky but for me it's a dream come true," Kamada said of his late intervention. "A goal is a goal and I could help the team. At the last World Cup I didn't perform well, so I'm really happy to help the team."
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Finding a new role on the pitch
While he remained a trusted figure under manager Hajime Moriyasu, moving into a deeper midfield position has transformed the former Lazio man into an indispensable asset. "In modern football we need more physicality and unfortunately I'm not such a fast player," said Kamada. "I was always thinking that I really wanted to play as a No. 6 but the manager said I need to learn more and be more defensive. Oliver Glasner gave me the opportunity to play as a No. 6 and I've learned a lot about defending. Now I think we have many fast players so that's why I play at No. 6. The other 10 players make runs deep and do something different. I was always thinking I could play as a No. 6, since I was 18."
Learning from the Austrian master
The tactical influence of Glasner has been fundamental. The pair previously collaborated at Eintracht Frankfurt before reuniting at Selhurst Park. Although the Austrian departed, his philosophy resonates. "I've always said his defensive tactics are among the best in the world and Japan also play the same system, 3-4-3," Kamada said of Glasner. "I also can help the team with what we can improve because I've learned a lot from Oliver Glasner. We have improved a lot but we're still not a top national team. We have to defend well and his tactics really work for the Japanese national team right now."
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What next for the Samurai Blue?
Looking ahead, Japan will face Tunisia and then Sweden, desperately needing positive results to secure qualification to the next rounds. Kamada's adaptation is crucial for the Samurai Blue, especially with Sweden currently topping the group following a resounding 5-1 victory over the North African side in the first round.
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