Ole at the wheel! Why Solskjaer call could drive Marcus Rashford back to Man Utd as England international winger waits on Barcelona transfer decision
Old Trafford reunion: Rashford had two 20-goal seasons under Solskjaer
United find themselves in the market for a new boss after severing ties with Portuguese tactician Ruben Amorim. He saw his 63-game tenure with the Red Devils brought to a close after 14 months. A permanent successor to the 40-year-old is expected to be appointed in the summer.
For now, a caretaker coach is being sought. Darren Fletcher has been promoted from his U18 post to take interim charge of first-team affairs. He oversaw a disappointing 2-2 draw with Burnley in his first game at the helm.
Another former United favourite - 1999 Treble winner and ex-boss Solskjaer - is among those being lined up to take over. He knows Rashford well - having seen a home-grown star enjoy two 20-goal seasons under his stewardship - and it is being suggested that a reunion could be taken in at Old Trafford.
Will Rashford return to Man Utd under Solskjaer?
Former United defender Pallister, speaking to Hard Rock Bet, has said of Rashford returning to his roots if no permanent deal at Barcelona is done: “You’d have to be inside Marcus’s mind. What were the issues, was it with the manager? His body language in his final year at United didn’t look good. Whether he feels he needs a clean break from that, who knows. He didn’t look happy.
“He grew up at the club, came through the academy, starred for Manchester United from a young age. Would he want to revisit that from Barcelona? I don’t know. There’s talk of Barcelona not taking up the option.
“He worked under Ole and knows about Ole. If he enjoyed his time with him then who knows. He might grab it with both hands. If Ole was back, maybe he’d consider it. I guess it has more to do with managers than it was being at Manchester United. He played well under Ole so maybe if the Barcelona option isn’t there then he would think about coming back.
“It’s difficult. You can’t get away from Marcus not looking happy there in his last year. His body language and performances weren’t great. Whether he can be reinvigorated or re-energised and want to go again in a United shirt remains to be seen.
“Talent-wise, of course you’d want Marcus Rashford. But United have options out wide now with [Matheus] Cunha, [Bryan] Mbuemo and Amad [Diallo]. Whether it’s a priority or whether the club are desperate for, maybe not. I’m not sure.”
Return of Amorim: Will Portuguese work in the Premier League again?
Meanwhile, Pallister has said of Amorim potentially returning to English football for a second stint in the Premier League - having attracted plenty of criticism for refusing to tinker with his favoured 3-4-2-1 system: “I don’t know. He’s a young man and this may take time to get over. He certainly looked like a manager under immense pressure.
“The spotlight at Manchester United is like nothing else and he wouldn’t have experienced anything like this before in his life. It’s one of the two biggest clubs in the world. He didn’t have Premier League experience, and that showed at times. He was looking like a bright young coach which is what the management of Manchester United had decided upon.
“It’s like the recruitment over the years they have signed who haven’t understood the Premier League, and that’s hurt us. It isn’t a great shock that we signed Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo who got Premier League experience and look like players who could really help the club. Our recruitment has been proven to be pretty awful and we’ve lost a lot of money on players who haven’t hit the heights at Man United.
“I don’t know where Ruben ends up next. He might go back to Portugal. I’m sure someone from Portugal would want him after the job he did over there with Sporting. He has got time to sit and think about it. I’m sure there will be some scar tissue from this. It’s been a tough ride.
“He’s been under the microscope since day one and never really got any leeway with his system. In the history of the Premier League, maybe only one team has won the Premier League playing a back five – Chelsea under Antonio Conte. So, what does that tell you? At the moment, you’re looking at the club and there’s just not a great deal of positivity around Manchester United.”
Man Utd 2025-26 fixtures: FA Cup & derby date next up
The Red Devils, who sit seventh in the Premier League table, will be back in action - with Fletcher still in charge - when facing Brighton in the FA Cup third round on Sunday. A derby date with neighbours Manchester City and a trip to Arsenal are next on their top-flight agenda.
