NXGN 2026: Max Dowman, Rio Ngumoha & the 20 teenage wonderkids England fans NEED to know

If any Premier League fans weren't aware of Max Dowman before Arsenal's meeting with Everton on March 14, then they were given a crash course in why the 16-year-old is regarded as the most talented player to have emerged in England for a generation with his performance against the Toffees. Dowman helped create the Gunners' opening goal, scored by Viktor Gyokeres, before running the length of the field to secure victory with a goal that made him the youngest-ever scorer in Premier League history.

That is just the latest record that now belongs to Dowman, sat alongside those for the youngest appearance-maker in the Champions League, Arsenal's youngest-ever starter and the youngest player to score in the UEFA Youth League, with the latter achieved when Dowman was still only 14.

A member of the Arsenal academy since he was six years old, Dowman has risen through the ranks at an electric pace, with those at Hale End confident he will even surpass the achievements of fellow graduate Bukayo Saka. A left-footed midfielder who is also able to play out and wide and is at his best when dribbling past opposition defenders, comparisons have even been made to Lionel Messi, such is the excitement level that surrounds Dowman in north London.