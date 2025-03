Who's hot, who's not? INDIVISA ranks all 14 teams across the National Women's Soccer League

The second week of the 2025 NWSL season did not disappoint, as the Orlando Pride and Kansas City Current showed up unsurprisingly, and Seattle Reign FC rookie Jordyn Bugg made her case for goal of the year.

So, who's leading the pack, and who's falling short of expectations? INDIVISA presents the latest 2025 NWSL Power Rankings.