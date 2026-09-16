Nuno Espirito Santo urges West Ham to fix defensive errors ahead of Millwall derby

West Ham United manager Nuno Espirito Santo called for an immediate defensive improvement as his side turn their attention to Saturday's explosive derby against Millwall. The Championship leaders saw their Carabao Cup run end on Tuesday night following a narrow 3-2 home defeat to Fulham.

Goals from summer signings Morato and Pablo brought the Hammers level twice before Oscar Bobb struck a 77th-minute winner for the visitors.

Nuno stressed that his players must eliminate defensive lapses ahead of their trip to South East London.