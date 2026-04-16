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‘It does win you games’ - Nottingham Forest’s master of dark arts Ryan Yates saluted by former Reds captain Henri Lansbury
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Yates is living the dream of every Forest supporter
City Ground academy graduate Yates, who has taken in over 260 appearances for his boyhood club, is about much more than winding people up. His boundless energy, whole-hearted commitment to the cause, and ability to chip in with the odd goal have ensured that he remains the last man standing from Forest’s triumphant Premier League promotion-winning squad of 2022.
He has, as a home-grown hero, inherited added responsibility along the way - with the affable 28-year-old becoming the public face of the team that he grew up longing to represent. Yates is living the dream of those that fill seats in the stands, which means that he will do anything - even if it means bending the rules at times - to deliver smiles for Forest followers and frowns among opposition ranks.
Why Yates' ability to wind opponents up is a good thing
Ex-Reds captain Lansbury has absolutely no issue with that approach. The former England U21 international - who is supporting the ‘Check Your Bally’s’ campaign which will be raising funds for Testicular Cancer Awareness Month across the upcoming Premier League weekend - told GOAL when asked if Yates’ qualities are integral to the Forest cause: “Definitely, that's one of the main things. I used to love that as well a little, not so much a cheeky dive here and there, but unsettle the other team.
“It does win you games and when you get one or two that are really frustrated, that's them off their game and that majorly helps, especially in the Prem now.
“I love watching Yatesy play and I'm so happy that he's captain there. When he puts the armband on, he does lead by example, all the stuff he does - he puts his tackles in, he works hard, he does the basics well, which is brilliant to see.”
- Bally Bet
Lansbury raising awareness for important campaign
Lansbury will be an interested observer when Yates takes to the field for Forest in upcoming Europa League and Premier League clashes with Porto and Burnley. The latter of those fixtures will see him spreading the word of a hugely important cause.
Explaining what the ‘Check Your Bally’s’ campaign is all about, Lansbury said: “Bally’s and Oddballs have teamed up. Obviously I tested for cancer 2016 and for them to come and take over at the Forest ground is a mark of massive respect to them.
“And for me to be involved in it, I can't wait to really help raise awareness and donations to the charity. If it gets one person to check and then saves one life and they catch it early, the chances of coming out of it if they catch it early are so much higher than if you leave it a lot longer.”
Home-grown stars: Forest's notable academy graduates
Lansbury remains a role model after hanging up his boots in 2023 at the age of 32. He is happy to have played some part, no matter how small, in helping the likes of Yates to fulfil their potential.
Having seen Yates break into Forest’s first-team squad towards the end of his time on Trentside, Lansbury said of the all-action midfielder being a model professional: “Exactly that, and he's shown that. Obviously when I was there, he was coming through and you always saw him and Joe Worrall were the ones that were really going to come through that age group and they've pushed on and done brilliant. I'm so happy to see that.”
Forest have always taken great pride in youth development - with the likes of Des Walker, Nigel Clough, Jermaine Jenas, Michael Dawson, Andy Reid and Brennan Johnson stepping off that conveyor belt.
Lansbury said of the Reds’ need to stick with that philosophy, which becomes much harder once Premier League status is secured and every point is precious: “Definitely, the spots get smaller and a lot of clubs obviously buy in if you make the Premier League.
“It is just nice to see young kids coming through academies and then getting a chance in the first team. If they can keep producing young players, they've had it for years. Obviously you look back at the roster they've had come through, it's not a bad one is it?”
- Bally Bet
Check Your Bally's: What, when, where and why
As part of its ‘Check Your Bally’s’ awareness drive for Testicular Cancer Awareness Month, Bally Bet will donate £100 to The OddBalls Foundation for every VAR check across the Premier League this weekend.
VAR checks have become a familiar part of the modern game, with fans often waiting while key decisions are reviewed again and again. This weekend, those moments will serve as a reminder of something more important. Every time the game stops for a check, Bally Bet will make a donation, linking the idea of checking on the pitch with the importance of checking yourself off it.
Bally Bet will help The OddBalls Foundation raise further crucial awareness through a dedicated matchday takeover of Nottingham Forest vs Burnley in the Premier League on April 19.
Using the natural habits of football fans, Bally Bet will deliver the ‘Check Your Bally’s’ message across stadium LEDs, big screens and the matchday programme, reminding supporters that checking should not stop at offsides, penalties and last-minute winners. The OddBalls Foundation will be on site at the City Ground, offering fans the opportunity to speak to trained professionals.