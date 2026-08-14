‘He’s not Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo’ - Jude Bellingham told he ‘can’t win games by himself’ & is more of a Bryan Robson figure for England than creative No.10

There is the promise of more to come, but ex-England star Barnes - speaking in association with 247Bet - told GOAL when asked if the best version of Bellingham has been rediscovered on the back of recent injury issues: “The best version of Jude is not going to win us the World Cup. The best version of England is going to win us the World Cup.

“Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane by themselves aren't going to win us the World Cup. They showed what they can do, which is they can win some games by themselves in terms of the way the team is set up for them to be the scorers.

“But if you want to win at the highest level, right at the top, Jude Bellingham by himself isn't going to do that. He's not a Messi or Ronaldo, and even Messi or Ronaldo didn't do that.

“He will be part of that but we need to have a better environment to then have a much better team, rather than Jude shining in an average team. We have good enough players for us to do better than we did from a team perspective.”