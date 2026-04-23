Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

Norway look set to head into the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a refreshed identity, as Nike prepares a new set of kits rooted in national heritage but modernised for a new generation.

With stars like Erling Haaland leading the line, the Scandinavian side’s visual identity is expected to carry added weight as they return to the global stage.

Here’s everything you need to know about Norway’s 2026 World Cup kits, including the home and away designs, release details and prices.

Read more about the FIFA World Cup 2026: