‘There is no new Wrexham’ - Alexandre Pato & Northampton told they can’t replicate record-breaking model of Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac

Excitement is building at Sixfields, on the back of relegation out of League One last season, with Hasselbaink among those eager to see what the short and long-term future holds - having had little to work with during his 42-game tenure in the South Midlands.

The ex-Chelsea and Netherlands star - who was speaking in association with MrQ - told GOAL when asked about Pato’s presence at Northampton and the promise of greater monetary and sporting support: “Yeah, and unfortunately, that wasn't there. I wish the club really, really well.

“It's a magnificent club with a lot of possibilities, opportunities. And hopefully this owner can really steer them in the right direction and make them a proper, stable club.

“I actually didn't know that there was a takeover. This is news for me. But it's good to hear. I know about the old regime. They tried to do it well, but it was always a battle with finances. And hopefully now they can sort that out.”

The Dutchman went on to say of teams trying to copy the blueprint of Reynolds and Mac: “I think that has been done. There is no new Wrexham. I think you have to now do something different. Wrexham have done it ever so well. But it's now a different kind of structure that you have to put together for it to be new and make it work.”