Why ‘nightmare’ Christian Pulisic could be perfect Mohamed Salah replacement for Liverpool as ex-USMNT star gives reasons for Premier League struggles at Chelsea

Pulisic became a Champions League winner during his time at Stamford Bridge, but never truly convinced with the Blues and was happy to embrace a new challenge in 2023 when heading to San Siro.

His Italian job has been productive, with personal bests being posted on the goal front. The all-action 27-year-old has seen his versatility put to good use and quickly became a fan favourite after settling in Serie A.

Questions are, however, being asked of his short and long-term future. A new contract, with fresh terms sitting on the table for several months, is yet to be signed. That is keeping the exit door ajar.

Having seen ‘Captain America’ thrive under pressure and embrace the responsibility that continues to be lumped onto his shoulders in the colours of club and country, leading teams from across Europe are said to be mulling over the merits of a move for Pulisic.

Liverpool sit in that category. The Reds have seen ‘Egyptian King’ Salah depart, leaving a sizeable void on the right-hand side of their attack. Plenty of thought is being given to how best replace a modern day legend at Anfield.