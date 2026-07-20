'You were crying all week!' - Nicolas Otamendi accuses Rodri of influencing referee after Argentina's World Cup final defeat

The bad blood stemmed from pre-match comments made by Laporte, who openly questioned the integrity of refereeing decisions throughout the tournament.

The Athletic Club defender claimed that their rivals' aggressive approach had frequently gone unpunished by the officials. Laporte told Marca: "I’m not at all worried about aggression in football. If it’s tolerated and the referee does his job, I have no problem with it.

"It’s true that in recent matches we’ve seen things that have surprised us greatly, actions that are allowed to go unpunished. Especially against Argentina, a team that leaves a lot of marks. That shouldn’t be allowed in football, especially in such big competitions, because it can destabilise and frustrate you.

"It’s part of the referee’s job to control these things so they don’t get taken advantage of. If one or two players can do that, the match will be chaotic. From the beginning of the tournament, we’ve been a fairly fair team in that sense.

"We don’t go around hitting opponents or committing reckless fouls. And I think that’s what we have to do in this match. But it’s true that it will depend a lot on the refereeing."