Neymar signs longer Santos contract extension than expected with one eye on returning to Brazil squad for 2026 World Cup

When Neymar returned to Santos at the start of 2025, after his Al-Hilal contract was terminated, the club's board were, naturally, thrilled to bring their superstar home. Last year had its ups and downs, but ultimately, the former Barcelona ace was instrumental in keeping the Brazilian giants in the top-flight. The Brazil international would have been out of contract at the end of 2025, and that led to links with Flamengo, but club president Marcelo Teixeira was having none of it.

In December, he said, "Neymar's project is a project for next year's World Cup. The conversation has always been this. He could go anywhere and wanted to come to Santos, his home. Maybe we imagined taking advantage of it more in the first half of the year and we couldn't, but it's nobody's fault. He ends the season in a better way, he was decisive. Neymar's participation continues to be important, off the field and on it. The dialogue remains. We are evaluating the numbers and extending these values. I have a positive expectation that we will reach a common denominator for his permanence."