Getty Images Sport
Neymar brutally labelled 'slow' & 'a disgrace' as Brazil star is warned he won't make Carlo Ancelotti's World Cup squad amid struggles with Santos
Neymar struggles on return to action
Neymar was back in the starting XI for struggling Santos on Sunday but failed to impress as the 33-year-old and his side tumbled to a 3-2 defeat at the Maracana. The match was Neymar's first start for two months and he came in for some rough treatment from AS after the game. "Upon his return to the starting lineup, the Brazilian appeared slow and lacking rhythm, even hindering the plays of some teammates. He even protested against being substituted. If he doesn't regain his form soon, it will be difficult for him to wear the Brazilian national team jersey again in the next World Cup," read the report from the Spanish newspaper.
"The former PSG player was sidelined for almost two months with Santos due to a muscle injury that kept him out of seven matches. He briefly returned in the draw against Fortaleza before missing another game. This long absence was reflected in his performance against Flamengo. Even so, he showed glimpses of his quality with a dangerous free-kick and a header that almost resulted in the equalizing goal."
- Getty Images Sport
Santos & Neymar battling relegation
Neymar was substituted towards the end of the game and appeared furious at being taken off. The Brazilian refused to watch the end of the match as Santos suffered another damaging defeat. Neymar's side remain in the drop zone after 32 games played and are now two points from safety. According to ESPN, Neymar plans to leave the club at the end of the season if Santos are relegated and has been linked with a move to Inter Miami, to reunite with former team-mate Lionel Messi. Santos president Marcelo Teixeira has said previously he does want Neymar to stay but has also warned that there are financial limits when it comes to negotiating a new contract with the club.
Neymar blasts referee after defeat
Neymar had some harsh words for the officiating after Santos' latest defeat. He told Globo: "The referee is very bad. Besides being bad, with all due respect, he's arrogant. That's the word. Every time they go to the locker room they say that the captain is the one who can speak. When we go to speak, he turns his back and runs away. When I talk to him, he threatens me. It's complicated. I got a yellow card because he threatened me. He said: 'If you come near me, I'll give you a yellow card.' I said: 'Can't I talk to you?'"
Will Neymar make it to 2026 World Cup?
Neymar returned to Santos after an injury-plagued spell in Saudi Arabia and had been hoping to regain form and fitness with his former club with a view to securing a place in Brazil's 2026 World Cup squad. However, he has again been left out of Ancelotti's most recent list, with the Brazil boss admitting he is "close" to deciding his final squad for the tournament. Ancelotti has also made clear Neymar may have to change position to regain his best form. The 66-year-old told reporters: "I think he needs to play more centrally, not as a winger, because wingers in today's football are players you need to help defensively as well. When you play a little more centrally, the defensive work is much less than when you play as a winger. And I also think that a very talented player, closer to the goal, has more opportunities to score goals. [False 9] could be his ideal position."
- Getty Images Sport
Santos face league leaders next
Neymar and Santos will continue their relegation battle at the weekend but face another difficult fixture next as they take on current league leaders Palmeiras. Meanwhile, Brazil will continue without Neymar over the international break when they take on Senegal and Tunisia in international friendlies.
