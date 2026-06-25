'My heart was racing' - Neymar reflects on 'tough' 981-day Brazil absence as star forward makes 'nervous' return against Scotland

The tension accumulated during years of treatment and physiotherapy overflowed after the final whistle. Neymar was seen crying on the pitch and later explained that it was a mixture of emotions when he entered, highlighting that the tears were a necessary release.

"I'm very happy to be wearing the national team jersey again after three years. I'm physically well, thank God. It was tough being sidelined for those days, but I wasn't completely inactive. I've been training hard for 25 days to be in good shape for the games. So I'm very happy, very pleased," commented the star as quoted by UOL.

"It was a mix of emotions when I came on. It was a long time away from this jersey, away from the national team, but thank God everything worked out and I managed to come back."