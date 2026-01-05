Next Man Utd manager: Enzo Maresca, Oliver Glasner, Andoni Iraola and Ruben Amorim's potential permanent successors - ranked

The one manager, the one person altogether, who's even more INEOS-coded than Howe is Sir Gareth Southgate. Marginal gains and committing to culture while ultimately not actually winning championships anyway? Yeah, that's the good stuff.

Southgate and INEOS have long been said to have a great relationship, but the ex-England boss has made clear he's not going to return to management just for the sake of it.

"I am not desperate to stay in football," he said in November. "I have had 37 years in football. You can never say never, because I have just seen Martin O'Neill at his age go to Celtic, but it is not something that is high on my agenda at the moment. I am enjoying the work around leadership. I am enjoying my work with young people. I am very determined to try and make a difference there. And so, I am very relaxed about not being in football at the moment."

The Three Lions role suited Southgate to a tee, but the cut-and-thrust of the Premier League with one of the most scrutinised clubs in the world wouldn't.