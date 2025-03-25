'My next-door neighbour could be England manager!' - Paul Gascoigne delivers strong verdict on Thomas Tuchel getting Three Lions job & reveals hilarious '30 grand pizza advert' quip to Gareth Southgate T. Tuchel England World Cup G. Southgate

Paul Gascoigne says his “next-door neighbour could be England manager”, with the jury still out on new Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel.