AFP
Max Allegri makes huge decision on Frank Anguissa's Napoli future
Dramatic U-turn under Allegri
According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Anguissa appeared destined for an exit from Naples, but the midfielder has successfully convinced new head coach Max Allegri to keep him. Rather than packing his bags, the Cameroon international is now firmly in the club's plans for the future.
The sudden shift in perspective highlights how quickly fortunes can change in football pre-season camps. Allegri's approval has breathed new life into the player's career at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.
- Getty Images Sport
Contract extension until 2030
Following this change of heart, discussions are now progressing towards a brand new three-year contract extension. If finalized, the new agreement will tie the midfielder down to the Italian giants until the summer of 2030.
Five years after first arriving in Naples, the veteran enforcer is poised to commit the peak years of his career to the Azzurri cause. Club hierarchy and technical staff view securing his long-term future as a vital piece of business.
Proven quality in the middle
Anguissa's ability to dominate the centre of the pitch has long been a pillar of the team's tactical structure. His tireless work rate, defensive interventions, and composure under pressure provide essential balance to the squad.
Retaining a player of his experience and proven winning pedigree provides immense stability in the dressing room. Allegri clearly values the tactical flexibility and physical presence the midfielder brings to his setup.
- Antonio Balasco
Next steps for the midfielder
With agreement drawing closer behind the scenes, attention now shifts towards the official announcement and signing of the paperwork. The coming days will finalize the terms that extend his stay in Naples toward the end of the decade.
Fans who feared an abrupt departure can now look forward to seeing the fan-favourite anchor the midfield for years to come. The stage is set for Anguissa to write another successful chapter in Serie A.
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