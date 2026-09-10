Italy legend hails Arsenal ‘class’ and explains why Martin Odegaard is thriving under Mikel Arteta

Arsenal got their new Champions League campaign off to a perfect start on Wednesday evening. Arteta's side secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

The Gunners are looking to bounce back in Europe after falling agonisingly short last season. They were beaten on penalties by Paris Saint-Germain in the final in Budapest, but showed their pedigree against the Serie A giants.

Odegaard proved to be the difference-maker on the night. The Norway international fired home a second-half winner to reward the visitors for a dominant display in Italy.