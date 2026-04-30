Mykhailo Mudryk handed 'maximum' four-year drugs ban as Chelsea star lodges immediate appeal

The Football Association has handed Mudryk a four-year suspension, the maximum penalty available, following a long-running investigation into a failed drugs test. The 25-year-old was initially sidelined in December 2024 after an "adverse finding in a routine urine test" led to a provisional suspension, and he was officially charged in June 2025.

While the FA has remained tight-lipped regarding the specific details of the case throughout the process, the severity of the sanction has now been confirmed. Under current rules, the ban is expected to be backdated to the start of his provisional absence, which would effectively prevent the former Shakhtar Donetsk winger from returning to professional football until December 2028.