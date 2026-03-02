Chelsea outcast Mykhailo Mudryk trains at non-league club as £89m star's provisional doping ban continues

Mudryk has not featured in a competitive match for the Blues since a Europa Conference League fixture in November 2024. His nightmare began in December that year when he returned a positive test for meldonium, a substance banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency. Following a formal charge by the Football Association in June 2025, the Ukrainian has been ineligible for selection. He has consistently maintained his innocence throughout the process, though the legal proceedings have offered very little clarity on when a final verdict will be reached regarding his long-term eligibility.

Confirming the charge to his followers via social media last year, Mudryk expressed his disbelief at the situation. He stated: "I can confirm that I have been notified that a sample I provided to The FA contained a banned substance. This has come as a complete shock as I have never knowingly used any banned substances or broken any rules, and am working closely with my team to investigate how this could have happened. I know that I have not done anything wrong and remain hopeful that I will be back on the pitch soon. I cannot say any more now due to the confidentiality of the process, but I will as soon as I can."