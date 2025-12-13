Mohamed Salah returns! Liverpool boss Arne Slot makes huge recall decision for Brighton clash and Egyptian receives huge ovation as he comes on as a first-half substitute

Slot had little to say when quizzed about his decision to recall Salah to the squad for the match. He told BBC Sport ahead of kick-off: "Like you said, he is back in the squad and on the bench today."

The Liverpool boss also explained why big-money signing Alexander Isak was only on the bench: "Got a knock in both games. Games come quite fast and there is also not so much to choose from. Nice to have someone from the bench who can impact the game."

Slot was also critical of his team's fixture list as the Reds return to Premier League action after a midweek Champions League trip to Inter, adding: "Quite proud because playing four games in 10 days - that is almost criminal for football players. Especially if you have only 13-14 outfield players that are available. We accept playing a lot of games, but four in 10 days. That is a lot to take for players."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!