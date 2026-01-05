Mohamed Salah's Liverpool absence extended following Egypt's progression in the Africa Cup of Nations

Liverpool are facing a significant injury crisis, particularly in the forward positions, so Salah's extended absence is being felt more keenly than boss Slot would have expected. Key striker Alexander Isak is out for several months after undergoing surgery on a fractured fibula and ankle injury sustained in the process of scoring against Tottenham last month. Fellow forward Hugo Ekitike is also sidelined with a hamstring issue, which came amid an increased workload following Isak's injury.

Speaking to reporters this week, Slot said: "Isak has been out for a few weeks now, that has meant that Hugo had to play more minutes that he did throughout the whole season. That has led to the fact that he he picked up a slight hamstring injury because he had to play more and more minutes.

"For a player that is his age and is not used to the Premier League completely, that has been a bit too much. That's why he will be out for today and hopefully be back for the Arsenal game. But that's definitely not sure yet."