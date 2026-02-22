Goal.com
Live
Los Angeles Football Club v Inter Miami CFGetty Images Sport
Ryan Tolmich

'He did not enter the premises' - MLS says Inter Miami's Lionel Messi did not violate policy after review

MLS has determined Lionel Messi did not breach league policy following an internal review of an incident that sparked speculation after Inter Miami’s season opener against LAFC. A video circulating on social media appeared to show Messi entering the referees’ locker room area, but MLS and the Professional Referee Organization confirmed the space was not restricted and that Messi did not access the officials’ premises.

  • Los Angeles Football Club v Inter Miami CFGetty Images Sport

    What happened?

    Miami, the defending MLS Cup champions, started the season with a frustrating loss in front of over 75,000 fans at the LA Memorial Coliseumin Los Angeles. LAFC took the lead on a 38th-minute goal from David Martinez and never looked back, with Denis Bouanga netting in the 73rd minute before Nathan Ordaz really put the game away with a 94th-minute exclamation point.

    Video began circulating shortly after the match ended, showing Messi seemingly attempting to access the officials' locker room while being restrained by teammate Luis Suarez. MLS officials confirmed to GOAL that Messi didn't enter any unauthorized locations and that the door he entered was not the referee's locker room or a restricted area. 

    • Advertisement
  • Los Angeles Football Club v Inter Miami CFGetty Images Sport

    PRO responds

    Chris Rivett, the director of communications for the Professional Referee Organization, has backed Messi, saying the Argentine did not enter the locker room.

    "After speaking with match officials, we can confirm he did not enter the premises," Rivett told ESPN.

    Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano, meanwhile, said after the match that he was unaware of the incident.

    "No, no, no I didn't see anything," the coach said. "The truth is that the match finished and then I went into the locker room."



  • No report filed

    MLS officials also confirmed to GOAL that the referees did not file a report against Messi. 

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Los Angeles Football Club v Inter Miami CFGetty Images Sport

    What comes next?

    Messi and Inter Miami will be back in action on March 1 when they visit Orlando City in their second match of the MLS season.

CONCACAF Champions Cup
Los Angeles FC crest
Los Angeles FC
LAF
Real Espana crest
Real Espana
RES
Major League Soccer
Orlando City crest
Orlando City
ORL
Inter Miami CF crest
Inter Miami CF
MIA
0