ZUMA Press Wire
'We cannot continue like this!' – Milan Skriniar fires stark warning to Fenerbahce team-mates
Skriniar goal not enough in derby loss
Fenerbahce suffered a disappointing 2-1 home defeat against arch-rivals Besiktas on matchday four of the Trendyol Super Lig season. Milan Skriniar gave the hosts the lead in the 26th minute after capitalising on a loose ball inside the penalty area.
However, Besiktas responded through Ridvan Yilmaz before Dusan Vlahovic struck a 73rd-minute winner at the Chobani Stadium.
The result leaves Fenerbahce reflecting on missed opportunities after Irfan Can Kahveci saw a first-half effort ruled out for offside and Mason Greenwood hit the side-netting.
- Anadolu Agency
Captain fires warning to squad
Speaking after the final whistle, goalscorer and captain Skriniar offered an honest assessment of his team's performance. The Slovak defender admitted that Fenerbahce allowed Besiktas far too much freedom to exploit space on the counter-attack.
Skriniar stressed that the squad must raise their standards immediately to avoid further setbacks in domestic and European competitions.
"We gave our opponent too much space and played too open," Skriniar admitted. "We knew they wanted to create opportunities through counter-attacks. Of course, we cannot continue like this. We simply have to be better."
Defensive and attacking flaws highlighted
Skriniar detailed the tactical areas needing rapid improvement, calling for greater collective compactness and better decision-making when pressing. He also noted that the team must create clearer solutions in attack.
Fenerbahce struggled to break down Besiktas' defensive line late on, relying heavily on crosses from N'Golo Kante that were dealt with by the visitors.
"We need to improve offensively and defensively, especially in terms of remaining compact," Skriniar added. "We have to know when to press and when to stay tight, while also generating more options in attack."
- Middle East Images
European test against Roma next
Fenerbahce must quickly put the derby disappointment behind them as they prepare for a high-profile opening fixture in European competition.
The Turkish side return to action on Thursday, 10 September, hosting Italian outfit Roma at 19:45 in their first Champions League matchday.
Skriniar and his team-mates will look to implement those tactical adjustments immediately to secure a positive result against European opposition.
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