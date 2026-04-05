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Mikel Arteta defends Arsenal stars and provides Gabriel injury update after shock FA Cup exit against Southampton
Arteta stands by his squad after cup heartbreak
In the wake of Arsenal's 2-1 defeat, Arteta was quick to shut down any criticism regarding his players' work rate or application. The Gunners dominated large spells of the match but were ultimately undone by a lack of clinical finishing and defensive lapses that the Saints exploited to full effect. Speaking after the game, Arteta made his position clear: "I love my players. What they have done for nine months. I'm not going to criticise them because we lost a game here in the manner that they tried. And the way they are putting their bodies through everything. Some of them probably didn't even have to be here today. I'm not going to do that. I'm going to defend them more than ever."
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Gabriel picks up injury late in loss
The night went from bad to worse for the Gunners as key defender Gabriel was forced off during the second half. The Brazilian's potential absence could be a massive blow to Arsenal's Premier League title charge and their upcoming Champions League quarter-final fixtures. Arteta admitted that the initial signs were worrying after the centre-back requested to be taken off the pitch.
"I don't know. I think he felt something," Arteta said when asked for an update on the defender's condition. "I don't know exactly what it is. We're going to have to assess him. But obviously when a player asks him to be substituted, it’s not good news."
Tactical lessons from the Southampton defeat
Southampton's adventurous approach earned praise from the Arsenal boss, who refused to use the heavy fixture congestion as an excuse for the loss. Arteta acknowledged that while the Gunners have navigated 51 games this season, they were simply not efficient enough when it mattered most against Tonda Eckert's side.
Arteta added: "I congratulate them. I think they are really good side. It's not a surprise of the run that they are in. And as I said, they are far more efficient than us when they matter the most. And that's why they are in Wembley, so wish them all the best. It was mainly related to some things that, in my opinion, we have to do much better."
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Focus shifts to Sporting clash
With a Champions League quarter-final and a Premier League title charge on the horizon, Arteta is focused on ensuring this domestic cup exit does not derail their entire season. The Gunners are set to travel to Lisbon to face Sporting CP, and the boss believes the heavy schedule is no excuse for a drop in performance levels.
"Someone has to take responsibility. That's me and we have the most beautiful period of the season ahead of us," the Spaniard concluded. "I don't want to put any excuses around the players that are missing, or the players that are here with issues... Accept the situation, reveal against it, and go again to Portugal with, again, freshness, with clarity and looking forward to it."