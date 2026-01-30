Mikel Arteta compares relationship with Pep Guardiola to Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal rivalry as 'mind games' come into title race between Arsenal & Man City

When asked whether those comments could be interpreted as mind games, Arteta dismissed the idea. "With me? I don't think so," he said. "We don't talk like with my wife every three days but we talk generally. He talks about how he feels and that's it. If there are mind games, there are mind games but I don't pay too much attention because at the end you have to go on the pitch and deliver."

Arteta suggested it should not be surprising that he remains close to Guardiola despite their rivalry, arguing that mutual respect should remain central to elite sport. He referenced Nadal and Federer, who dominated men’s tennis for over a decade while maintaining a strong personal relationship, winning a combined 42 Grand Slam titles.

"For me the surprising thing would be not to [maintain that relationship]," Arteta said. "I think it would be a really bad example for sport. In sport you have to learn and probably the biggest lesson that sport has given us is the relationship that for example that Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer had.

"I am not at that level at all. But one of the best in the history, or the two best sportsmen, the relationship they have between them when they have to play a final, one against one against each other, so how am I not going to have a great relationship with someone that I admire, I worked with and is a colleague? But it is the same as any other opponent. When it goes to the court, to the pitch, that's for the winner."