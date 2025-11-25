Getty
Mikel Arteta told Arsenal have their 'strongest ever squad' since the Emirates era began as Gunners legend reveals why he's confident Premier League title drought will finally end this season
When did the 'Invincibles' win Arsenal's last Premier League title?
The fabled ‘Invincibles’ of Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira, Dennis Bergkamp and Robert Pires were the last Arsenal side to claim a top-flight crown. They did so back in 2003-04, with more than two decades having passed since that memorable coronation.
Arteta has carried the Gunners close during his spell in a demanding coaching role, with the Spaniard overseeing three successive runners-up finishes. The challenge now is to shake that ‘nearly men’ tag and deliver tangible success.
A positive start has been made to the current season, with a six-point lead at the summit being opened up through 12 fixtures - including a 4-1 derby victory over arch-rivals Tottenham last time out. Defending champions Liverpool have slipped dramatically off the pace, while Manchester City have not been as consistent as Pep Guardiola would have liked - despite Erling Haaland posting stunning numbers on the goal front.
No more excuses: Does Arteta have to deliver title glory?
Quizzed on whether Arteta has to deliver, with there no more excuses to be found in the title-chasing stakes, Arsenal legend Winterburn - speaking in association with BetBrain - told GOAL: “I don’t think there have been any excuses from Arteta and the club. If you want to look at it ruthlessly over the last three seasons, we just haven’t been quite good enough. We have made huge strides, there is no doubt about that. I believe this is the strongest squad that Arsenal have ever had at the Emirates - in terms of its depth. We are seeing that. We have got some huge injuries, but the players that have come in have done exceptionally well and the team are just rolling out the results.
“I think there has been a little bit of frustration there at times with supporters feeling that we should have done business last season. I don’t know if I completely agree with that, people saying we could have had a big push for the title last season by signing a striker. I’m not so sure. I never felt comfortable last year when we were trying to play catch-up on Liverpool. I felt Liverpool looked like a machine that were not going to give you many chances. With Arsenal, with the injuries, they weren’t quite good enough to close that gap. If you look at some of the stats as well, it might tell you a different story to just buying a striker and fixing the problem. I don’t think that would have been the case. We have come up short in the last three seasons. We have been very close. The players that we have added to the squad this season gives me huge belief that we will be very, very difficult to beat.”
Timeline for success: Arsenal prediction from former Gunners star
Ex-Gunners winger Anders Limpar told GOAL back in March that Arteta is not under immediate pressure to break a Premier League title duck. He will, however, be aware that patience can only stretch so far.
Limpar said of the Gunners’ bid to land the most prestigious of honours: “When it comes to titles, of course as an Arsenal fan that would be unreal to win the Champions League or the Premier League, but it’s not necessary. Over the last few years we have been so close, so everybody is looking at Arsenal and thinking we have to win. Of course we have to win something, the FA Cup or League Cup.
“To go for the Champions League or a Premier League title, that’s so hard to win. In my opinion, we don’t need to win the two big titles over the next year or two, we should be up there among the best.”
Strength in depth: Arsenal have spent big in pursuit of glory
The Gunners certainly form part of that pack, with greater depth being added to their ranks through the additions of Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke and Cristhian Mosquera.
They have suffered just one Premier League defeat in 2025-26, while conceding only six goals. Arteta is now in a position where he can make dreams come true for a loyal fan base, with Arsenal needing to prove that they can handle the added weight of hope and expectation.
