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'Second best team in Europe' - Why Mikel Arteta won’t find a better set up at Barcelona or Man City than Arsenal
Arteta at massive Arsenal for long haul
Limpar insists Arteta has no reason to leave the Gunners for clubs like Barca or City. Limpar believes the North London side have established themselves among Europe's elite. According to the former Sweden international, Arsenal's pull in the transfer market and their status as contenders across four competitions make the managerial post at the Emirates Stadium one of the best in world football. With the club continually backing Arteta in the market, Limpar sees no scenario where the Spaniard decides to walk away from his current project.
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Everybody wants to play for Arsenal now
Speaking to SveaCasino, Limpar claimed that Arteta already possesses ideal working conditions in North London. He emphasised that the club's growing stature makes a move elsewhere entirely unnecessary.
"Why would Mikel Arteta ever leave Arsenal when they are able to sign the best players in the world for him? They are the best or second best team in Europe," Limpar stated. "Everybody wants to come and play for Arsenal now. We are a massive club nowadays.
"To win the Premier League and go so deep into all four competitions, everyone wants to play for a club that could win the quadruple, and look at the players he already has! They are all very good players. If you’re only a good player, you’re not going to fit in at Arsenal. Go and play for Brighton or Fulham or whoever.
"Arteta won’t find a better set up at Barcelona or Manchester City than what he already has at Arsenal, and they’re still signing him even more, even better players."
Manager facing master psychologist test
Despite praising the club's trajectory, Limpar warned that managing a squad filled with world-class talent will test Arteta's leadership skills to the limit this season.
"To have a world class team, you need ten world class outfield players, but you also need to have more than ten world class players who are on the bench or who don’t even play," Limpar explained. "This is the hardest job for a manager. It was hard for the likes of Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp. It will be hard for Mikel Arteta too to keep his squad happy. That’s the hardest thing. Arteta’s real job only starts now. He has to be a master psychologist if he is to keep everyone engaged under his umbrella."
He added: "It’s a tough business to be a manager at a top club, I can tell you that, but this has been Mikel Arteta’s dream, to have the ten best players available every game, and there will be injuries, red cards and changes in form. If you look at the bench at those moments and the players are still not happy, it doesn’t matter who you are.
"It doesn’t matter if it’s awkward coming into games like that. The players need to channel it. Come on thinking ‘I am going to run for that mother f***er and show him’ - that’s where the psychology of football comes in when you’re a danger. He’s in a dangerous position if he gets it wrong."
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Pre-season continue for Arsenal
Arsenal have already begun their preparations for the upcoming campaign in fine form. They kicked off their pre-season schedule with a commanding 4-1 victory over Girona on Saturday evening. The squad will now focus on building fitness and integrating new tactics ahead of a demanding season. Arteta's men next face Real Betis in Dublin on August 5, before hosting Borussia Dortmund and Como at the Emirates Stadium.
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