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Micky van de Ven can ‘level up’ & become ‘one of the best in the world’ but does he need a move to achieve that? Ex-Tottenham defender offers transfer advice
Van de Ven starring as Spurs have struggled
The jet-heeled 25-year-old, who is renowned for his blistering pace, joined Spurs from Wolfsburg in the summer of 2023. He is fast closing in on 100 competitive appearances for Premier League heavyweights across all competitions.
Europa League success has been savoured, while gracing Champions League competition, but back-to-back 17th-place finishes have seen Tottenham dragged into relegation battles that few could have predicted.
With collective progress proving difficult to establish, inevitable questions have been asked of how long star turns will hang around. Personal ambition needs to be factored into the equation when it comes to big career calls.
Van de Ven would have no shortage of suitors were he to nudge an exit door open. He is a proven performer at the highest level and boasts qualities that are of obvious appeal to leading sides across Europe.
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Can Van de Ven become the world's best centre-half?
While Spurs have struggled to match those standards, Van de Ven's stock has continued to rise. Quizzed on whether the Dutchman can become the most complete centre-half on the planet, former Tottenham star Alderweireld - speaking in association with BOYLE Sports - told GOAL: “Yes, [Van de Ven] has one big thing and everyone talks about his speed of course, but it's true because he can defend 1v1 with a lot of space in his back, so he's good.
“I think he has the right mentality. Of course, it's not easy when all the team is not playing well to get to the same level because he wants to help and stuff like that. I don’t think he had the best season because of the club, but I think he has the potential to become one of the best centre-backs in the world.
“Of course, he needs to level up as well, but sometimes it's part of the team. He has the attributes to become very, very good. He's still not that old, so he can improve and hopefully he wants to stay and improve himself in the club.”
Does Liverpool-linked Van de Ven need a transfer in 2026?
Van de Van has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool, as the Reds have seen Ibrahima Konate leave Anfield as a free agent while club captain Virgil van Dijk will be turning 35 in July. They need reinforcements for the present and long-term future.
Any big-money bids from Merseyside would test Spurs' resolve when it comes to keeping prized assets in their current surroundings. They need to convince those considering a change of scenery that a reversal in fortune can be delivered after two forgettable seasons.
Pressed on whether Van de Ven can hit his targets in London, or whether a switch to Liverpool would provide greater assistance there, ex-Belgium international Alderweireld added: “I think, yeah, you now have a new manager. I think you should give him time to build. Spurs is an unbelievable club, the stadium, the training ground, stuff like this. So if you get the results back, I think you will enjoy playing at Spurs and achieving big things there.
“So yeah, think it will not be a bad option for him to stay, for sure. Of course, it was a dramatic season, but again it's a new one starting and hopefully Spurs can get back to winning very quickly.”
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De Zerbi hoping to deliver reversal in fortune for Tottenham
Roberto De Zerbi is now calling managerial shots at Tottenham, having helped to drag them over the Premier League survival line in 2025-26. He has restored a sense of fighting spirit, with Spurs showing that they are capable of digging deep when required.
Van de Ven will have an important role to play in the pursuit of more precious points if he can be talked into honouring a contract that is due to run until 2029. He could help to shake a sleeping giant from its slumber, with his battling qualities now crucial to that cause.
Toby Alderweireld was speaking exclusively to GOAL in association with BOYLE Sports 2 Goals Ahead. The early payout offer allows fans to back a team and if they go 2 goals up at any point during a 90 minute match (e.g 2-0, 3-1, 4-2), BOYLE Sports will immediately settle as a winning bet, no matter the final result. Go to BOYLE Sports for more.