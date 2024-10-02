Signing of the summer? Michael Olise's world-class potential is becoming clear at Bayern Munich

The ex-Crystal Palace winger doesn't say much, but he's letting his feet do the talking ahead of his return to England to face Aston Villa

Whenever a top young talent joins an elite European club, there's always a question mark over how they'll cope with the pressure. The spotlight shines so much brighter on the game's grandest stages and some players - no matter how much ability they have - simply can't handle the increased scrutiny.

There was, thus, some mild concern at the Allianz Arena when Michael Olise barely strung two sentences together during his official unveiling as a Bayern Munich player in August. When asked whether he preferred creating or scoring goals, the former Crystal Palace shook his head, smiled politely and said, "Whatever... Both." On the differences between the Premier League and the Bundesliga, he could only say, "I think, probably it will be a bit different but, I don't know..."

As first impressions go, it really wasn't great. Olise looked like he wanted to be anywhere else in the world at that moment. However, as relieved Bayern fans have quickly come to realise, this is a player who much prefers to express himself on the pitch rather than in the press room.