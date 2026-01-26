Michael Carrick's unshackled Man Utd must be considered title contenders after humbling perennial pretenders Arsenal

Solskjaer eventually earned the permanent role, and remained at the helm for almost three years, guiding United to a runners-up finish in 2020-21 and a Europa League final. But the beloved former striker lost control in the end, and left Old Trafford without adding another piece of silverware to his glittering career CV.

The consensus now is that United must avoid making the same mistake with Michael Carrick, who was installed as interim boss after Ruben Amorim's sacking at the start of the month. "I think if United win every game from now until the end of the season, I still wouldn’t be giving him the job," Roy Keane said on Sky Sports this weekend. "I just think they need a bigger, more experienced manager, it’s as simple as that."

Gary Neville added: "I think it's right that Carrick keeps the job until the end of the season and then hands the baton over to a [Thomas] Tuchel or a [Carlo] Ancelotti, someone of that world-class ilk." However, not every United legend sees it the same way.

Keane and Neville were trying to temper expectations after watching Carrick's Red Devils beat Arsenal 3-2 at the Emirates on Sunday, one week after their statement derby win over Manchester City, but Wayne Rooney couldn't help but be swept up in the euphoria. "Of course, he can [be the right man for the job if he continues like this]," he said to BBC Match of the Day. "He's got the opportunity to show everyone, and the club, that he's capable of doing the job. And if he carries on like this, there'll be massive pressure on the United board to put him in at the end of the season. I know they've been there with Ole before, but I think this feels a little bit different."

Rooney's conclusion rings true. United have handily beaten the two best teams in the league after being unshackled by Carrick, and destiny is in his own hands. The INEOS ownership regime will certainly find itself backed into a corner if Carrick now oversees a late tilt at the title, which, crazy as it might sound, is a genuine possibility in a season that has already been so wildly unpredictable.