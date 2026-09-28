Double Mexx! AZ kid lives childhood dream with ice-cool penalty and sliding Belgrade winner

Netherlands forward Mexx Meerdink enjoyed a dream full international debut, scoring both goals in a 2-1 UEFA Nations League victory against Serbia at the Rajko Mitic Stadium. Handed a starting spot by head coach Xavi Hernández due to Brian Brobbey's injury, the AZ striker opened the scoring with a coolly dispatched first-half penalty.

After Luka Jović equalised for the hosts early in the second half, Meerdink converted Guus Til's pass with a sliding finish in the 78th minute.

The result earned the Netherlands their first victory of the campaign.