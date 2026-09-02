ANP
Asian Allies! Indonesia hero Hilgers and Iraq winger Farji team up in double Heerenveen swoop
Asian duo seal Heerenveen moves
SC Heerenveen have bolstered their squad with an impressive double swoop, securing Indonesian central defender Mees Hilgers alongside Iraqi international winger Marko Farji. Hilgers, 25, joins from FC Twente on a two-year contract with an option for a further year and will wear shirt number 2.
Farji, 22, arrives from Italian side Venezia on a four-year deal and has been assigned the number 21 shirt. The versatile forward brings proven attacking flair after scoring 11 goals and providing four assists during his final season with Norwegian club Strømsgodset.
Technical manager Johan Hansma expressed immense satisfaction with both deals, highlighting that the addition of international pedigree adds vital quality, competition, and tactical flexibility to the squad.
- ANP
Manager's search for leadership and flair
The arrival of Hilgers directly addresses manager Robin Veldman's demand for defensive leadership and on-pitch communication. Hilgers brings over 130 official appearances for FC Twente and four senior caps for Indonesia, stepping into the backline to organize the defense.
Meanwhile, Farji provides dynamic flair on either flank. Having featured for Iraq at the World Cup, the young winger gives Veldman an unpredictable attacking outlet capable of breaking down stubborn defenses.
"I played a lot at FC Twente, so I bring experience and communicate a lot from the back," Hilgers said. "I am a player who leads the team."
Proven international pedigree
Both players arrive with significant top-flight and international experience. Hilgers is already accustomed to the Abe Lenstra Stadium, having faced Heerenveen nine times during his spell at Twente, and admitted relief at having the passionate home support on his side instead of playing against them.
Farji's development across various European leagues makes him an exciting prospect for the club's long-term project. Hansma noted that the club had been tracking the Iraqi international for some time before securing his signature.
"With Marko, we are bringing in a talented attacker who can play in multiple positions," Hansma explained. "Despite his young age, he has already gained experience in various competitions and at an international level."
- Bildbyran
Straight to work in Friesland
Neither newcomer had time to ease into their surroundings, as both were thrust straight into full training, team meetings, and media duties on their first day. Hilgers' vocal leadership was immediately felt on the training pitch, while Farji quickly integrated with his new team-mates.
The dual arrivals represent an exciting new chapter for Heerenveen as they build a competitive, internationally experienced core.
Both Hilgers and Farji will now focus on securing their starting places and making an immediate impact in the upcoming Eredivisie fixtures.
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