Maya Jama and Ruben Dias spotted wearing matching £5,000 Cartier bracelets as Love Island presenter hints at romance with Man City star by showing off giant bouquet of roses on return to UK
Maya Jama and Ruben Dias were spotted wearing matching £5,000 Cartier bracelets as romance blooms with the Love Island and Manchester City stars.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- The pair were first spotted together on NYE
- Couple has yet to announce their relationship
- Dias showering her with roses and gifts