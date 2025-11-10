Getty/GOAL
'There he is!' - Maya Jama cheers on boyfriend Ruben Dias as Man City beat Liverpool after viewing £4m mansion with Portuguese defender
A-list fan: Jama cheers City to victory over Liverpool
City moved to within four points of table-topping Arsenal as they picked up three precious points against their modern-day rivals. Erling Haaland, Nico Gonzalez and Jeremy Doku were on target for the Blues as they piled more misery on the reigning Premier League champions.
Jama was given plenty to cheer in the stands, with the Love Island host taking in another trip to the Etihad. She has been a regular at City matches this season, with Dias taking in 15 appearances across all competitions. He has now reached another international break and will be heading off on 2026 World Cup qualifying duty with Portugal.
House hunting: Jama ready to move in with Dias
Jama, who posted a video on social media of City and Liverpool players emerging from the tunnel ahead of their crunch clash and could be heard saying “there he is” as Dias lined up on the field, may decide to take in another Portugal fixture having been spotted watching the defender in international action, too. A date with the Republic of Ireland in Dublin is next on the agenda for them.
A break in club action for Dias could also provide him with more time to check out houses with Jama. According to The Sun, they have already taken a look around a stunning mansion in Cheshire that was the top prize in an Omaze draw.
The 6,300 square foot, four-bedroom abode boasts panoramic views, landscaped gardens and a “luxury indoor leisure suite”. The house would not come cheap, if renting or buying, but Dias and Jama are looking to put down roots together - with the latter ready to move out of London and head north.
Famous neighbours: Mansion is in swanky Cheshire
A source has told The Sun: “It's the third time Ruben and Maya have looked at the property. They spent about two hours there on Wednesday. It's quite a long time to spend on a viewing, but the house is very captivating.
“Ruben arrived in his Lamborghini and Maya came separately in a chauffeur-driven Mercedes. They looked deep in thought when they left together. The house is up for rent at around £20,000 a month, but also up for sale if the price is right. They are very happy together and want to move into a place together which they can call home.”
Emily Ward, who won the mansion in question from a £25 Omaze ticket, said of the property that she is looking to sell: “The house is spectacular — I can see why it’s so popular with millionaire footballers. It will be quite surreal popping out to buy a pint of milk and bumping into Wayne or Coleen Rooney.” Alongside the Rooneys, Alderley Edge has also been home down the years to David and Victoria Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kyle Walker and Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk.
- Getty/GOAL
Romantic breaks: Dias & Jama met at MTV awards
Dias recently told The Telegraph of his relationship with Jama - who he met at the MTV European Music Awards in November 2024 - and whether life in the public eye is a problem: “No, I think that's the last thing you think about. We are just both aware of it, and there's no way around it. But at the end of the day, you don't make it about it. You make it about everything else, and then that's an extra you have to deal with and, obviously, be smart with it.”
Dias and Jama have enjoyed a number of romantic breaks together and are ready to take their relationship to the next level, with an insider having previously told The Sun: “Maya loves the down-to-earth nature of Manchester, as well as the glamour of the football and WAG scene. Bristol and London will always be special to her, but she is loving spending more time in Manchester with Ruben.”
