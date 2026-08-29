Jaissle off the mark! Newcastle beat Tottenham as Elanga and Wissa strike at Spurs

This fixture maintained its proud, unbroken streak of producing goals in every Premier League meeting since the 1992 revamp, courtesy of a brilliant 62nd-minute breakthrough. £52m summer signing Nico Gonzalez provided the spark on his Newcastle debut, playing a key role in setting up the opening goal after his arrival from Manchester City.

Gonzalez picked out Amar Dedic, whose sharp header picked out Anthony Elanga in space. Building on his goal against Liverpool the previous weekend, the Swedish international calmly created room inside the area - elegantly turning away from former Newcastle teammate Sandro Tonali before drilling a precise low strike home.