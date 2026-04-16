Mateus Mane for £50m? Asking price too high for Man Utd-linked Wolves wonderkid as Everton flop is used as transfer warning

Mane could be forgiven for wanting to ensure that he remains in the Premier League, given that he is clearly good enough to grace that stage, but there are countless examples of young players discovering to their cost that the grass is not always greener elsewhere.

When it was put to Goodman that Tyler Dibling - who caught the eye for Southampton as they were relegated last season and earned a £35m ($48m) move to Everton, only to become a bit-part player for the Toffees - could be held up as a red flag for Mane, the former Molineux frontman added: “That's an excellent comparison. That is a really, really excellent comparison because they are very, very similar.

“Young, I think 18-year-old lads, or Tyler was playing for Southampton. They're both operating in, let's have it right, poor Premier League teams that are struggling week in, week out to get wins on the board. And yet they both shone in poor teams.

“And so the expectation would be, give them a move to a better team surrounded by better players and they will become better. And it's been hard for Tyler Dibling. I actually feel for him a little bit in regard to that maybe it all happened a little bit too soon for him.

“That's not to say that if Mateus Mane were to move that you'd get exactly the same outcome because there are obviously, if you go through the annals of time, young lads that move on that you could highlight that went on and did well and had brilliant careers.

“But at this moment in time, Tyler Dibling would be a really good comparison to Mateus Mane and what possibly could happen if you ended up going to the wrong club, that wasn't the right fit for this stage of your career.”