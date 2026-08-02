Revealed: Why Mateus Fernandes rejected Man Utd as the £85m Tottenham star details how Roberto De Zerbi secured the transfer with a unique family promise

Fernandes has detailed how a relentless pursuit by Roberto De Zerbi convinced him to choose Tottenham over a potential move to Man United. The 22-year-old, who arrived in a deal worth a staggering £85 million, explained that the manager’s commitment to his family was a deciding factor. The Portuguese midfielder emphasised that the emotional connection forged during these talks outweighed other offers on the table.

"The way he [De Zerbi] spoke with me and my family was very important for me," Fernandes said in an interview with The Athletic. "He was calling me every day, so I’m very happy to work with him, and hopefully we can do great things.

"It was more about [forming a] connection, because my dad and my mum don’t speak English very well. It was more about feelings. He said he would take care of me, that he would be my second dad in England. I’m very happy to work with him."







